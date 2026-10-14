China Now Considering A Ban On Touchscreen Displays And Other Needless Tech Features

Distracting car infotainment screens, reclining seats and customisable headlights – these are some of the car tech features on the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology’s (MIIT) hitlist. Following a ban on Tesla-style pop-out door handles earlier this year, China’s safety watchdog is looking at other features on modern cars and its findings could ultimately impact the vehicles we drive in the UK. As part of a public consultation, the MIIT has itemised several features it plans to regulate in sweeping new rules on car design and tech. While flush-fitting door handles and ‘yoke’ steering wheels were ruled out earlier this year due to safety concerns, the most notable of these new potential restrictions focuses on in-car touchscreens.



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