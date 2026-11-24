Chinese carmakers now hold a larger market share than their Japanese rivals in 26 markets, amid surging electric vehicle (EV) exports as the Middle East conflict drives up global energy prices and reshapes vehicle demand.
Chinese original equipment manufacturers have overtaken Japanese competitors in six new markets this year, according to preliminary data from American automotive data firm Mobility Global.
Those markets comprised Brazil, Ghana, Italy, South Korea, Tunisia and the United Kingdom, Mobility Global said.
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