China Overtakes Japan As Leading Car Exporter - US Falls To A Distant Third

China looks to have taken Japan’s crown as the world’s largest auto exporter in 2023 thanks not only to the burgeoning demand for its EVs but also for locally-made combustion-powered models.



Data from the China Passenger Car Association states that the country is estimated to have exported 5.26 million vehicles last year, including not just passenger cars but also larger trucks and buses. By comparison, Japan is expected to have exported 4.3 million vehicles in 2023. Making the growth of China’s automotive exports particularly interesting is the fact that it has done it without selling in the U.S.





