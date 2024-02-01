China Poised To Overtake Japan As Largest Automotive Exporter In The World

Japan has dominated the auto export market for decades, with Germany and South Korea also pumping out huge numbers of cars for markets outside their own borders. But now China is about to blow right by all three nations to become the biggest exporter on the planet.



Earlier this year we reported that China’s exports had overtaken Japan’s in the first quarter of 2023, and now it looks like China managed to extend that superiority across the entirety of 2023. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) says the country exported 4.41 million vehicles between January and November, an increase of 58 percent over the same period in 2022, Nikkei Asia reports. That compares with the 3.99 million units churned out by Japan in the first 11 months of 2023 (up 15 percent).











