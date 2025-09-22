China Recalls The Xiaomi SU7 For Self Driving Software Flaws

More than 115,000 examples of the hugely popular Xiaomi SU7 are being recalled in China due concerns with its driver-assistance systems. The move follows a high-profile crash about six months ago in which three college students were killed when their SU7 struck a concrete divider at 97 km/h (60 mph) while its Navigate on Autopilot system was active. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation has revealed that the driver-assistance system used by the SU7 has “insufficient recognition capability and may not adequately detect and warn drivers in certain scenarios,” as required by Level 2 or Level 2+ systems. It went on to specify that if the highway pilot assisted driving feature is enabled, it may not provide adequate warnings of performance in extreme scenarios.



