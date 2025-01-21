China Set To Release Another Floating SUV - Could This Actually Become A Thing?

Chinese auto tech has been one step ahead for the past few years. They have built cars that jump over obstacles and vehicles that can swim without breaking a sweat. Here is Chery's Jetour Zongheng SUV, which can also serve as a boat.

Jetour has just released a video and a set of low-resolution photos of the upcoming SUV, describing it as a vehicle that features "forward-looking off-road technology" and offers a "luxury driving experience." The model displays boxy lines and sharp angles. The automaker is trying to make up for the lost aerodynamics by installing hidden door handles.