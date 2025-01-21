China Set To Release Another Floating SUV - Could This Actually Become A Thing?

Agent009 submitted on 1/21/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:57:06 AM

Views : 276 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Chinese auto tech has been one step ahead for the past few years. They have built cars that jump over obstacles and vehicles that can swim without breaking a sweat. Here is Chery's Jetour Zongheng SUV, which can also serve as a boat.
 
Jetour has just released a video and a set of low-resolution photos of the upcoming SUV, describing it as a vehicle that features "forward-looking off-road technology" and offers a "luxury driving experience." The model displays boxy lines and sharp angles. The automaker is trying to make up for the lost aerodynamics by installing hidden door handles.


Read Article


China Set To Release Another Floating SUV - Could This Actually Become A Thing?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)