China Sets Sights On Electric Pickup Market - Who Should Be Worried?

A new fully electric pickup is headed for international markets. And no, it’s not a Rivian or a Ford. China’s own Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely Group) announced its first batch of electric trucks for export rolled off the assembly line Tuesday.
 
The parent company and co-owner behind Volvo, Polestar, ZEEKr, Lotus, and several others, Geely Group, launched a new brand just over a year ago called Radar Auto.
 
Labeled as “China’s first pure electric outdoor lifestyle brand,” Radar launched its first vehicle, the RD6 EV pickup truck.


