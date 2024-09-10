China Strikes Back At EU - Threatens To Raise Tariffs On European Luxury Cars

As the European Union moves closer to slapping huge tariffs on Chinese-made EVs, Beijing is beginning to fight back. The latest salvo comes in the form of “anti-dumping measures” aimed at brandy imported from the EU.

China’s Ministry of Commerce says the temporary measure will go into effect on Friday and see imports hit with a tariff ranging from 30.6% to 39.0%. The government said the move was in response to an investigation that found the “domestic brandy industry was threatened with substantial damage” from European imports.