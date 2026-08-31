China Takes The Lead On Writing The Rules For EV Solid State Batteries

A proposal submitted by China to develop the first international standard for solid-state batteries used in electric vehicles has been approved by the International Electrotechnical Commission, amid growing efforts by Chinese automakers and battery producers to advance vehicle validation and pilot production.

The State Administration for Market Regulation said earlier this month that the project would cover guidance on applications, test items and test conditions for solid-state lithium-ion cells used to power electric road vehicles.

China will lead the drafting, with experts from France, South Korea and Japan participating, according to the SAMR.