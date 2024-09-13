China Tells Automakers To Keep Key Technology Locally Sourced

Agent009 submitted on 9/13/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:29:46 AM

Views : 508 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The automotive world is all about workarounds. Diesel cars can't pass emissions? Workaround. Run out of parts while assembling your cars? Workaround. Tariffs on EVs? You guessed it—workaround.
 
Welcome back to Critical Materials, your daily roundup for all things EV and automotive tech. Today, we're chatting about China proposing a way to keep some EV manufacturing at home while OEMs avoid tariffs, China planning a Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) pilot to ease power concerns, and dealerships being unprepared for ways to earn revenue in the EV age. Let's jump in.


Read Article


China Tells Automakers To Keep Key Technology Locally Sourced

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)