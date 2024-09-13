China Tells Automakers To Keep Key Technology Locally Sourced

The automotive world is all about workarounds. Diesel cars can't pass emissions? Workaround. Run out of parts while assembling your cars? Workaround. Tariffs on EVs? You guessed it—workaround.

Welcome back to Critical Materials, your daily roundup for all things EV and automotive tech. Today, we're chatting about China proposing a way to keep some EV manufacturing at home while OEMs avoid tariffs, China planning a Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) pilot to ease power concerns, and dealerships being unprepared for ways to earn revenue in the EV age. Let's jump in.