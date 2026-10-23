China Threatens Countermeasures If UK Dares to Align With EU On New Tariffs

During a press briefing on October 19, 2026, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce was asked to comment on reports that UK minister for trade Lord Anas Sarwar had indicated that the UK and the EU must “work together and act in lockstep” to tackle China’s dominance in the automotive sector.

On October 16, 2026, France and Germany announced that they have reached an agreement on a joint approach to securing the future of the European automotive industry, which includes proposals to further soften CO2 emissions reduction requirements and include the UK as a trusted partner in the EU's 'Made in Europe' rules.

Sawar told Politico during the 2026 German-British Business Summit that discussions with European partners on the possibility of tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles were ongoing.

"The automotive sector and partnership remain strong, but do we have to grapple with the challenge that comes from rapid expansion in China? Of course we do,” he said. “The more that the UK and the EU work together and act in lockstep, the better it is for both the UK and the European Union.”