China Threatens EU If It's Cheaper Electric Vehicles Are Taxed

Chinese officials have hit out at European regulators after it was revealed that the European Commission is opening a probe into Chinese-made electric vehicles flooding the local market.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen asserts that state subsidies in China have allowed carmakers to keep their EV prices artificially low. The probe could lead to tariffs being applied to EVs built in China and sold in Europe, leading to a fierce response from China’s Ministry of Commerce.

“(The investigation) is a naked protectionist act that will seriously disrupt and distort the global automotive industry and supply chain, including the EU, and will have a negative impact on China-EU economic and trade relations,” the ministry said. “China will pay close attention to the EU’s protectionist tendencies and follow-up actions, and firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.”