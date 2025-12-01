China To Limit 0-60 Times On EVs After Start Up

The era of sub-3-second family cars may face a speed bump in China. A new draft national standard would force every passenger vehicle to start in a subdued “eco-like” mode, taking at least five seconds to reach 100 km/h unless the driver manually unlocks full performance.



Titled Technical Specifications for Power-Driven Vehicles Operating on Roads, the proposal would replace the existing GB 7258-2017 standard, which had no such throttle cap. Section 10.5.4 explicitly states:

“After each power-on/ignition… the vehicle should be in a state where the 100 km/h acceleration time is not less than 5 seconds.”



The restriction would be software-based—akin to today’s Eco modes—and reset with every restart. Drivers could still access full power, but only by deliberately selecting a quicker setting each time they get in.

While the rule applies to all passenger cars, high-performance EVs stand to lose the most. Flagship models currently bragging 0-100 km/h times under 2.5 seconds would be neutered at startup: