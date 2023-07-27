China Treats Tesla Vehicles As A Security Threat Ahead Of World University Games

Tesla is being treated as a security threat in China as the World University Games are set to begin late this week in the City of Chengdu.

President Xi Jinping is set to make an appearance at the games, and Tesla vehicles are being barred from the event as a security measure, according to several anonymous sources. Officials are being told by authorities in Chengdu to block Tesla vehicles in some areas that are related to the event.

Since 2021, China has expressed concerns over Tesla’s exterior cameras and whether they are capturing sensitive information. The issue arose at a time when the United States and China were on extremely rocky terms, and the Chinese government was concerned about data collection by the all-electric vehicles.