China Warns New EU Tariffs On EVs Will Harm Europe's Interests

China warned that the European Union’s (EU) increased tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle (EV) imports would “harm Europe’s interests.”
 
Last year, the European Commission (EC) announced an anti-subsidy probe on Chinese electric vehicles. On June 12, 2024, the Commission announced countervailing duties that would be imposed on battery electric vehicles (BEVs) from China. The countervailing duties will be imposed on Chinese BEV imports starting July 4, 2024. 
 
China’s Ministry of Commerce accused the European Union of “creating and escalating trade tensions” and predicted that the EU’s new tariffs on Chinese EV imports would hurt European consumers. The Ministry added that it would take “all necessary measures to firmly defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.” 


