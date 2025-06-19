China's BYD Accelerates Conquest Of European Market

A synchronised flock of drones lit up the sky above Rome’s Olympic Stadium last month to mark the European launch of the latest electric hatchback from Chinese carmaker BYD.

Against the blackened night, the glowing orbs outlined an image of the new Dolphin Surf in front of classic Roman landmarks such as the Colosseum, St Peter’s Basilica and the Pantheon – a cinematic nod to the Fiat 500 and the postwar lifestyle it came to symbolise.

The message was as clear as it was audacious: BYD had arrived with an electric vehicle (EV) for the masses, a market segment its European peers have struggled to lock down. The Dolphin Surf aims to be a Fiat 500 or VW Beetle for the electric age – fun, accessible and built to put millions of drivers behind the wheel, only this time with a battery.