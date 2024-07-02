China's BYD Brings A 1,287 HP Mercedes EQS Killer To Market

China’s largest automaker BYD—short for Build Your Dreams—seems to be on an everlasting expansion spree. After a record-breaking sales year, surpassing Tesla as the world's largest EV seller, BYD has now set its sights on entering luxury segments.



The automaker has a range of suave-looking models in the pipeline under a new brand name, YangWang—similar to what Lexus is to Toyota. Under YangWang, BYD revealed several swanky models last year. And many of them flaunted unique and quirky features.













