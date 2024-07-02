China's BYD Brings A 1,287 HP Mercedes EQS Killer To Market

Agent009 submitted on 2/7/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:00:44 AM

Views : 436 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

China’s largest automaker BYD—short for Build Your Dreams—seems to be on an everlasting expansion spree. After a record-breaking sales year, surpassing Tesla as the world's largest EV seller, BYD has now set its sights on entering luxury segments.

The automaker has a range of suave-looking models in the pipeline under a new brand name, YangWang—similar to what Lexus is to Toyota. Under YangWang, BYD revealed several swanky models last year. And many of them flaunted unique and quirky features.






Read Article


China's BYD Brings A 1,287 HP Mercedes EQS Killer To Market

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)