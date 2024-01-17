China's BYD To Invest $14 Billion In Smart Car Technology

BYD has revealed it will invest approximately 100 billion yuan ($14 billion) into the development of smart car features that will include a more advanced semi-autonomous driving system.



The firm’s chief executive and founder, Wang Chuanfu, made the investment announcement earlier in the week but failed to specify a time frame for it nor did he provide many details. One system that the world’s largest EV manufacturer is developing is Navigation on Autopilot that will permit drivers to take their hands off the wheel and feet off the pedals in certain situations.



Bloomberg reports this system will require drivers to touch the steering wheel every 15 seconds and come installed in cars that cost more than 300,000 yuan ($42,000), whereas it will be an optional accessory in BYD’s cheaper models. This system has already been fitted to the Denza N7 EV and will be added to the brand’s YangWang luxury models soon.





