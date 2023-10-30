China's Biggest Advantage In The EV War Is Affordability

If you want to buy an electric vehicle in the United States, the cheapest option costs more than twice as much as the least expensive internal combustion vehicle on the market. If you want to buy a new EV in China, the most affordable option costs nine percent less than the cheapest internal combustion vehicle available to you.



This is a sign of the price gap that keeps growing wider in the automotive industry. While the EVs being sold by legacy automakers in the U.S., Europe, and elsewhere still cost more than their internal combustion counterparts, in China, anyone can afford an EV.













