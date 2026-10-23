China's Chery Is Looking For A US Partner To Produce A "China-Free Hardware And Software" Vehicle

China's automakers have already steamrolled into Europe, where they account for one in every 10 cars sold, and they are busy setting up shop in Canada. Now, they've got their eye on the U.S. market, and to get them inside, they're considering enlisting the help of the very American brands they want to beat. Chery, which sells cars, trucks and SUVs under its own name, and also badged as Omoda and Jaecoo, is open to partnering with U.S. automakers, a senior executive told Reuters. Vice President Charlie Zhang said Chery is planning its entry to Canada for early next year, after Prime Minister Mark Carney's government opened the door to Chinese brands during trade negotiations in January. Chery already sells vehicles in Mexico. But accessing the U.S. is proving more complicated.



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