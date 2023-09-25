China's Domination Of EU Sales Charts Continues

China has proven its dominance yet again in the European sales charts, with buyers flocking to a slew of new models being designed and built in the Far East. Throughout August, the likes of BYD and MG have proved to be sales hits, in many cases beating established equivalent offerings from within the EU. The latest data represents 95 percent of new car sales in the European Union, EFTA countries, and the UK and comes amidst close scrutiny of China “flooding” Europe with affordable cars. MG is one of the biggest winners in the list, with the popular MG4 making Europe’s top 40 best-selling list. The MG ZS crossover is close behind, in 44th place. Total European sales for the brand in August 2023 were almost triple what they were in the same month last year, with 14,411 units being shifted vs. 5,338 previously. MG managed to shift more units last month than Volvo, Suzuki, and Mini.



