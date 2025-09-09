China's Leapmotor To Target The Germans With New Performance Brand

Leapmotor has unveiled plans to develop a performance brand called Ultra, with the newly unveiled B05 hatchback the first car to get the hot-hatch treatment.

Although detail is scarce following Leapmotor founder and CEO Zhu Jiangming dropping the surprise mention into the end of the brand’s Munich Motor Show press conference, he later confirmed to Auto Express that modifications will take in both performance and styling.

The image flashed up on the motor show screen showed a close-up of a chunky rear wing for the newly unveiled B05, known as the Lafa 5 in China, and Jiangming said the interior will also also get a “more luxurious” upgrade, although the brand is yet to even reveal the cabin of the regular B05.