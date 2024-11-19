China's MG To Target Ford Ranger In Australia

MG is planning to launch a new midsize pickup truck in Australia, taking advantage of the expertise and available technology from its parent company SAIC. The Ford Ranger rival will arrive within the decade to assist MG in reaching its ambitious sales targets for the region.

MG wants to be among Australia’s top five best-selling brands by the end of 2027 and climb to the top 3 by the end of 2030. Peter Ciao, the CEO of MG Motor Australia, admitted they would “never get the chance to stand on the top three” without a pickup, as this is the dominant segment Down Under.

MG already has a midsize pickup truck in its portfolio in the form of a rebadged LDV/Maxus T60/T70. The MG Extender was introduced in 2019 and it’s currently available in markets like Thailand, Laos, and Pakistan.