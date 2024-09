MG will begin to equip electric cars with solid-state batteries within the next 12 months, an official from its parent company, Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC), has confirmed.

Speaking at the Chengdu motor show in China, Yu Jingmin, executive vice president of SAIC’s passenger vehicle operations, revealed that new solid-state battery technology developed by the company and set to be shared with other SAIC brands will soon be launched in an MG model.