China’s State-Owned GAC To Expand EU Manufacturing In Order To Gain Dominance

China’s state-owned GAC (Guangzhou Automobile Group) has announced ambitious plans to expand its presence in Europe, which includes offering 12 new models in France before the decade is out. To do so, Cedric Lacour, GAC France Deputy CEO, revealed that the company is looking at ramping up European production capacity.

GAC is already present in Europe, with the company’s cars being available in the UK, Finland, Greece, Poland, Spain and Portugal. Currently GAC produces the Aion V and Aion UT in knock-down form at the Magna Steyr plant in Graz, Austria.