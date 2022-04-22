China's Zero COVID Lockdown Is Starting To Affect Tesla Production

Eccentric entrepreneur Elon Musk has achieved great success with Tesla and is looking to build on that moving forward. The CEO believes that Tesla can dominate EV production by the end of the decade, and with one of its critical suppliers looking to set up shop in the US, those ambitions could well become reality. Moreover, as the automaker sees record-breaking demand continue, it is perfectly positioned to extend its lead over other newcomers to the EV game. Tesla produced an impressive 305,407 cars in the first quarter of this year while so many others struggled with production issues stemming from supply challenges, but now the Texas-based brand is finally suffering these same issues, and production has dropped as a result.



