Chine Files Complaint With World Trade Organization Over EU EV Tariffs

China’s Ministry of Commerce announced Thursday that it has lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the European Union over the bloc’s tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs).

This action follows the EU’s recent decision to apply countervailing duties on EVs imported from China, which could reach up to 35.3%. The ministry stated that the complaint was filed to protect the interests of China’s electric vehicle industry and to promote global cooperation on green energy transitions.