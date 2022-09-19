Chinese Ambassador Warns Biden Administration About Attempting To Cut China Out Of EV Supply Chain

Chinas ambassador to the US warned against the potential risks of trying to cut the country off, using a visit to the Detroit auto show to highlight the “intertwined” interests of the world’s two biggest economies. “To decouple with China means to disconnect from the world’s largest market as well as the biggest opportunity,” Qin Gang said in an interview at the auto show Wednesday. The interests of both nations are “intertwined,” he said, pointing out that General Motors Co.’s latest models are “designed, developed, produced and to be sold” in China, while more China-built cars are being exported to the rest of the world.



Read Article