Chinese Are Eyeing Shuttered VW Factories As Stepping Stones Into The EU

Chinese officials and automakers are eyeing German factories slated for closure and are particularly interested in Volkswagen's sites, opens new tab, a person with knowledge of Chinese government thinking told Reuters.

Buying a factory would allow China to build influence in Germany's prized auto industry, home to some of the oldest and most prestigious car brands, the person said.



Chinese companies have invested across a range of industries in Europe's biggest economy, from telecommunications to robotics, but have yet to set up traditional car manufacturing there despite Mercedes-Benz having two large Chinese shareholders.