Chinese Are Eyeing Shuttered VW Factories As Stepping Stones Into The EU

Agent009 submitted on 1/16/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:43:20 AM

Views : 172 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.reuters.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Chinese officials and automakers are eyeing German factories slated for closure and are particularly interested in Volkswagen's sites, opens new tab, a person with knowledge of Chinese government thinking told Reuters.
 
Buying a factory would allow China to build influence in Germany's prized auto industry, home to some of the oldest and most prestigious car brands, the person said.

Chinese companies have invested across a range of industries in Europe's biggest economy, from telecommunications to robotics, but have yet to set up traditional car manufacturing there despite Mercedes-Benz having two large Chinese shareholders.


Read Article


Chinese Are Eyeing Shuttered VW Factories As Stepping Stones Into The EU

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)