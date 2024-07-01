Chinese Auto Maker Shows Off $24k EV. Will BIDEN ALLOW Their Cars To Be Sold Here? And Would Trump?

So here's the multi-billion dollar question...



Will Biden allow China to sell their cars here and would it lose the election for him because he CLAIMS to be MR. UNION.



And while we're asking, do you believe Trump would allow it?









NEWS: Chinese automaker Geely (who owns Volvo) has launched the Galaxy E8 EV in China.



• Starting price: $24,600 USD

• Up to 413 mile CLTC range

• Deliveries have already begun

• Drag coefficient: Cd 0.199

• 45" 8K screen

• Up to 76-kWh battery

— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 7, 2024




