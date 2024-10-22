Chinese Automaker Are A Wake Up Call To The Industry - Have They Already Won The EV Race?

Foreign brands have long ruled the auto markets in Mexico and Brazil. Nissan is a top choice for shoppers in Mexico while in Brazil Fiat was the top-selling brand last year. Shoppers in both countries, however, are now increasingly considering cars from another country: China. China’s rising auto industry has long been accused of planning to “take over” the overseas markets with advanced electric vehicle technology and an iron grip on the battery supply chain. This has led to accusations of “dumping” cars into foreign markets to compete in unfair ways. But if a takeover is happening anywhere, it seems to be happening in the global South; as of April, Brazil surpassed Belgium as the top export market for Chinese EVs.



