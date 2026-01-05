Chinese Automaker BYD Overtakes Tesla To Become The Largest EV Maker In The World

BYD has just overtaken Tesla to crown itself the world's largest EV maker. It is the first time Tesla has dropped to second place in annual EV sales. The United Kingdom is BYD's largest market outside of China, while Tesla relies on its home market as well as China. Once again, it looks like Elon Musk overpromised and underdelivered.
 
The change was caused by Tesla's drop of nearly 9% in 2025, down to 1.64 million vehicles sold worldwide. It is the brand's second year of decline. In the meantime, BYD sold 28% more vehicles, reaching a total of over 2.25 million units sold. The Chinese automaker sold a total of 4.6 million cars in 2025.


