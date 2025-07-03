Chinese Automaker BYD Wants To Work With Tesla To Eliminate ICE Vehicles

Over the past five years, BYD , the Chinese electric vehicle giant, has gone from an underdog to a full-fledged automotive juggernaut. In fact, it’s making legacy car brands look like they’re scrambling to catch up. While Tesla is arguably its biggest rival, BYD’s executive vice-president, Stella Li, seems to think there’s room for cooperation, at least when it comes to taking down the internal combustion engine cars.

“Our common enemy is the internal combustion engine car. We need to work together . . . to make the industry change,” she told the Financial Times in an interview.