Chinese Automaker BYD's Latest EV Looks Oddly Familiar - Can You Guess The Inspiration?

The BYD Seal is one of the latest all-electric models in the BYD's pipeline, which is expected to become a major competitor to the Tesla Model 3 in China.

We already saw a few images a month ago, while today the first photos emerged, released by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) in a catalog of the latest models ahead of market launch (via CnEVPost).

It appears to be pretty attractive looking car, with some design clues borrowed from the BYD Han (like door handles) and BYD Dolphin (like rear of the car):