Chinese Automaker Doctored Safety Tests For 88,000 Toyota Vehicles

Daihatsu builds a number of small cars for Toyota, who's been Daihatsu's parent company since 2016. Of those cars, over 88,000 were tampered with to pass safety tests they otherwise wouldn't pass. Both companies are launching internal investigations into how this happened and how to remedy the issue with customers.

According to Reuters, part of the front door's inside lining was modified for testing to prevent the door breaking with a sharp edge that could hurt passengers in a side collision.

Four different vehicles were tampered with to pass safety testing, however only three were named and only two were sold to the public. The two affected cars that were sold were the Toyota Yaris ATIV (76,289 cars) and the Toyota Perodua Axia (11,834 cars). They were built in either Thailand or Malaysia and were sold to Thailand, Mexico, Malaysia, and Gulf Cooperation Countries (the United Arab Emirtes, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman).