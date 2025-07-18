Chinese Automaker Leap Prices T03 City Car Under $20,000 BEFORE Federal Grants In The UK

The Electric Car Grant (ECG) is here but while other manufacturers scramble to register their vehicles and finalise pricing, Leapmotor is taking matters into its own hands. From July 18, the firm is applying discounts across its entire electric car range that match the predicted value of the ECG. Better still, all models are also available on 0% APR finance.  
 
The so-called ‘Leap-Grant’ discounts mean that the electric Leapmotor T03 city car gets £1,500 off its On the Road (OTR) price and is now available from £14,495. That’s less than the Dacia Spring by OTR price, making it now the UK’s cheapest electric car. The Leapmotor C10 mid-size electric SUV, meanwhile, gets the full £3,750 ECG saving and is now available from only £32,750.  


