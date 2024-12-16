Chinese Automaker MG Says Solid State Battery Powered EVs Will Not Be Expensive

MG will launch an electric car with a semi-solid-state battery next year – and it won't come at a big premium over existing battery technology, according to the brand's general manager.

“The first new model to be launched by the MG brand next year may be equipped with a semi-solid battery. Let me report to you first that the price is not expensive,” Zhou Yan posted on China's Weibo social media platform.

“The battery industry is making rapid progress. Friends who want to buy lithium-iron-phosphate [LFP] ternary lithium battery cars can wait.”