Chinese Automaker MG To Build Manufacturing Plant And R&D Center In Mexico

MG Motor plans to build a manufacturing plant and a research and development center in Mexico, the carmaker said on Wednesday, adding that it would bring the additional benefit of gleaning market intelligence specific to Latin America.



The firm joins other electric-vehicle makers with plans to build plants in Mexico, the United States' largest trade partner, such as BYD, and Tesla, although the latter recently put its plans on hold.

The move will allow MG, a formerly British brand now owned by China's SAIC Motor Corp (600104.SS), opens new tab, to "not only produce vehicles, but to also produce market intelligence specifically designed for and by Latin America," country head Zhang Wei said in a statement.