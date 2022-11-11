Chinese Automaker Radar Releases A Sub $25,000 Electric Pickup

Following a preview in July this year, the Radar Auto RD6 electric pickup from Geely Group has officially gone on sale in China with a starting price of RMB 178,800, the equivalent of just $24,600.

Chinese customers can now preorder the Radar Auto brand's first model as production of the RD6 pickup has already started at the Zibo Smart Factory in Shandong Province on November 9.

Based on Geely's SEA EV-dedicated platform, the RD6 is similar in size to a US-market midsize pickup—it's 5,260 millimeters (207 inches) long, 1,900 millimeters (74.8 inches) wide and 1,830 millimeters (72 inches) high, with a wheelbase of 3,120 millimeters (122.8 inches).