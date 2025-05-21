Chinese Automaker Says 10,000 Automated Social Media Accounts Spread Lies About It

The drama at Xiaomi’s automotive division doesn’t seem to be winding down anytime soon. Just days after the company was forced to apologize to owners of the SU7 who spent $6,000 on an aero hood only to find out the vents were little more than cosmetic, and not long after a software update nearly reduced the Ultra’s 1,526hp to a mere 888hp, Xiaomi now claims it’s uncovered what it calls a smear campaign against the brand.
 
The news comes just days before Xiaomi is set to reveal the YU7 electric SUV and the Xring 01, its first in-house developed smartphone chipset. In a posting on their social media page, Xiaomi’s legal team posted an update saying they had uncovered a coordinated effort to defame the company across nearly 10,000 social media accounts. Several suspects are now under investigation by Chinese authorities.


