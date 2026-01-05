Chinese Automaker Says They Will Be Building Cars In The US Within 3 Years

Geely is at CES this week, giving journalists test drives in the Chinese EVs from the various brands it owns. And it dropped a bit of a bomb about its plans to enter the US market, still leaving some wiggle room, but signaling a more concrete intention than we’ve heard yet.

Autoline Network posted a video interviewing Ash Sutcliffe, head of global communications for Geely Holding Group. Geely is a massive Chinese conglomerate, with several brands around the world. Some of those brands are Western brands, such as Volvo, Polestar, Smart and Lotus. It also owns its own homegrown brands, Zeekr and Lynk & Co.