Chinese brand GWM has hinted that it will enter the pick-up market, priming its Cannon model for a UK launch.

The firm has released a preview image of the pick-up and said it will launch a new “rough, tough and go-anywhere” model next month. The image shows a front end that matches up with the Cannon.

GWM added that the new model is aimed at "customers and businesses looking to ‘pick-up’ a capable and tough vehicle”, indicating the new model’s positioning.