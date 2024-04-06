Chinese Automaker To Use Humanoid Robots to Assemble Cars

A subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation has signed a strategic agreement with Ubtech Robotics, a leading smart service and humanoid robot company. As a result, Dongfeng will implement Ubtech’s humanoid robots into its vehicle manufacturing processes, joining a new era of next-generation mobility being assembled by next-generation robotic technology.

Dongfeng Motor Corporation has operated since the late 1960s and is the smallest of the “big four” Chinese state-owned automakers behind SAIC, Changan Auto, and FAW Group.



Since the Chinese government supports Dongfeng’s products, we don’t hear much about them here in the States, but we have covered the OEM briefly in the past, including its Hummer EV knockoff that debuted in 2022.





