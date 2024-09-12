Chinese Automaker Ups The Ante With Demanding Multicar Crash Testing

When an automaker willingly puts its own vehicle to the test in front of an audience, you know it means business. Chinese automaker Chery demonstrated its confidence in the safety of its EVs by performing a very demanding crash test on camera. The triple-car collision showcased the strength of the 2025 Exeed Sterra ES chassis and the integrity of its battery pack, all in front of an audience of media representatives.

The crash test took place in Tianjin, China, with support from the China Automotive Technology and Research Centre (CATARC). Unlike the typical crash trolleys used in standard tests, Chery opted for three actual Exeed Sterra ES vehicles, aiming for a more realistic simulation.











