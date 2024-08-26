Chinese Automaker Will Sell You It's EV Hypercar Only If You Can Pass Their Driver's Test

The new EV kid on the block, Xiaomi, has confirmed its flagship SU7 Ultra Prototype sports sedan will go into production. But if you want to get your hands on what could be the world’s fastest four-door, you’ll have to pass the company’s driver exam first.

For those unaware, Xiaomi Corporation is a Beijing-based consumer electronics company. Xiaomi is notable as the world’s second-largest smartphone manufacturer behind Samsung, but its repertoire also includes software, appliances, and electric vehicles. However, it’s looking to steal the show on the car side with its new SU7.