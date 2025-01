The radical Xpeng AeroHT Land Aircraft Carrier – a six-wheeled off-truck with a built-in modular ‘flying car’ – is on track to begin mass production in 2026 after making its public debut recently.

Both the car and the compact eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft were shown at the recent CES tech show in Las Vegas.

Its maker, Xpeng AeroHT, a subsidiary of UK-bound Chinese electric car maker Xpeng Motors, said it had already received more than 3000 ‘intent orders’.