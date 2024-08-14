Chinese Automaker Zeeker Announces EV Batteries That Charge In Just Over 10 Minutes

Chinese electric car brand Zeekr announced new batteries on Tuesday, which it says boast the fastest charge in the world.
The offering aims to address consumers’ long-standing worries about battery driving range and ease of charging.
In just 10.5 minutes, Zeekr’s new batteries can go from a 10% to an 80% charge, using the automaker’s ultra-fast charging stations, the U.S.-listed company said. Zeekr said that the new battery could achieve the same charge performance even in negative 10 degree Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit) weather in about 30 minutes.
