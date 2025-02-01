Chinese Automaker Zeeker To Bring 3 EVs To CES

Zeekr has no immediate plans to start selling its cars in the United States, but that doesn’t stop them from bringing a trio of their models to this month’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. This will kick off what it hopes will be a year of record-breaking sales that may help establish it as one of China’s most important premium EV brands. Attendees at CES will have the opportunity to see the Zeekr 001 FR, 009 Grand, and Mix from up close. The company is also scheduled to host a press conference and panel discussion were it’s expected to announce several new technologies and provide further details about its ongoing global expansion.



Read Article