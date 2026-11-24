Designers of Chinese cars are copying European designs to achieve a ‘familiar’ look that will speed their growth in western markets. That’s according to the design boss at Lepas who also thinks a more distinct style for Chinese cars will arrive in time. The comments come following fierce criticism from both press and consumers that some Chinese models are copies of original designs from legacy brands.

Design chief at Chery’s new premium export brand Lepas, Ivan Dulanovic, told Auto Express during a round table interview: “I think what’s required for this process is time. When we’re talking about Europe, it has the longest heritage of car design – and the UK is very much associated with that.”