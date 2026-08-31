Chinese Automakers Are Leapfrogging Into Humanoid Robots While The Rest Of The World Struggles to Keep Up

From BYD to Chery, XPeng to Leapmotor, around 20 automakers have invested in the humanoid robot sector. It highlights an industrywide strategic shift toward embodied intelligence — driven by deep synergies between the automotive and robotics industries in technologies, supply chains and manufacturing systems that enable seamless capability migration.

XPeng secured more than $900 million in the first round of financing for its robotics business last week, pushing the unit's post-money valuation above $6.3 billion. The deal marks the largest single private equity fundraising round in China's embodied intelligence sector to date, underscoring investor confidence in automakers' push into next-generation robotics.