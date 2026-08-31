Chinese Automakers Are Leapfrogging Into Humanoid Robots While The Rest Of The World Struggles to Keep Up

Agent009 submitted on 8/31/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:49:38 PM

Views : 574 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: global.chinadaily.com.cn

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From BYD to Chery, XPeng to Leapmotor, around 20 automakers have invested in the humanoid robot sector. It highlights an industrywide strategic shift toward embodied intelligence — driven by deep synergies between the automotive and robotics industries in technologies, supply chains and manufacturing systems that enable seamless capability migration.
 
XPeng secured more than $900 million in the first round of financing for its robotics business last week, pushing the unit's post-money valuation above $6.3 billion. The deal marks the largest single private equity fundraising round in China's embodied intelligence sector to date, underscoring investor confidence in automakers' push into next-generation robotics.


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Chinese Automakers Are Leapfrogging Into Humanoid Robots While The Rest Of The World Struggles to Keep Up

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